YONCALLA — Water service has returned to residents of Yoncalla, although a "boil water" order will remain in place until Monday.
Residents had been without water since Thursday morning when a main water line burst at the city's water treatment plan.
City Administrator Jennifer Bragg said service returned starting around 11 p.m. Friday. Bragg said crews began purging lines at that time.
All repairs have been made, but testing continues in the distribution system. Bragg said the community is on the “right path” though more work remains.
The order to boil the water applies only when consuming the water. Other uses, such as laundry and showers, can resume as normal.
Bragg said the water main burst causes a 60 foot crater, which caused the system to go into "backwash" mode, which ultimately fried a lot of equipment at the plant.
Residents received reverse 911 calls to make them aware of the situation. Staff followed health protocols and notified the Oregon Health Authority.
Parts to make the repairs were quickly ordered and various businesses helped out by delivering water to city hall, so they could hand those out to residents. And the pool in Drain opened its showers up for residents to use, while they waited for repairs to be made.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.