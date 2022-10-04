YONCALLA — Challenges with the water supply continue in and around Yoncalla after the main water line burst on Thursday with officials continuing to call for water conservation.
City Administrator Jennifer Bragg said that while all repairs have been made and service started returning Friday night, not all customers are getting adequate water pressure as some residents in lower elevation areas are using too much water.
Bragg said most residents in upper elevation areas of the community are getting only minimal pressure, with some getting no water pressure at all.
In a typical 24-hour period, Yoncalla's water treatment plant produces approximately 150,000 gallons of water. As of Monday, Bragg said customers in the city and the five surrounding water districts that get their water from Yoncalla, used 256,000 gallons of water in a day. This means the city has not been able to fill its water storage tower, and because lower elevation customers get the water first, not much is making it to the higher elevation locations, due to what Bragg calls “gross overuse” in some situations.
Bragg is asking those with access to water to use less so that it can get to other customers as well. A “conserve” order and a “boil water” order remain in effect.
Bragg said compounding the problem is that until everyone can access the water adequately, staff can’t complete testing the water. Until that can happen, boiling water for consumption will remain mandatory.
For those without water access, the North Douglas Parks and Recreation District continues to open the showers at the Drain Pool for use nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. Those needing to shower there should bring their own towel and toiletries.
Bragg said getting things back to normal is up to residents, who are being asked to "conserve, conserve, conserve."
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
