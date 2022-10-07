Yoncalla City Administrator Jennifer Bragg will finally be able to sleep in her bed and take a shower, as the city officially lifted its conserve and boil water orders on Friday afternoon.
Water customers in Yoncalla and five nearby water districts had been under the orders for nearly a week, after the community water treatment plant's main water line burst on Sept. 29 and caused extensive damage.
Bragg said water samples tested at Umpqua Research in Myrtle Creek confirmed that water from the water treatment system meets Oregon Health Authority and federal standards and is safe to drink.
Bragg said the community has been “incredible” in dealing with the situation. She said staff gave out around 10,000 cases of water while the situation was worked on. Bragg said half of that was hand-delivered to residents.
Bragg slept in her car outside the city offices, so that she was available in case residents needed water overnight.
When service began to be restored last weekend, higher elevation customers found that they had minimal water pressure or in some cases, no pressure at all. Storage towers were also slow to fill.
Yoncalla brought in outside experts to help staff work on the situation. Once all customers had normal pressure on Thursday night, water samples were able to be gathered for the testing.
Bragg said while the community has crossed a big hurdle, there is much more work for she and her staff to do. Bragg said she wants to make sure something like this never happens again and will work to get ahead of the curve, instead of being behind it.
