Wanted: kitten wormer, work boots, jogging stroller, two old horseshoes.
Available: sliding glass door, kids’ training underwear, large microwave, queen-sized bed.
The Yoncalla Free Store is still in search of a permanent home. But these items and countless more were poised to change hands in recent months via its Facebook page and pop-up gatherings.
“The idea is that some people have extra, and some people have need,” explained Yoncalla Mayor Stacey Atwell-Keister, who launched the project last December with members of the nonprofit group North Douglas Betterment. “We just match those people up without judgment or bureaucratic nonsense.”
Atwell-Keister could be speaking of her own style of civic service.
Yoncalla City Councilor Dan Wagoner describes the mayor as a multitasker who gives 100 percent. If there’s a city activity such as a town cleanup, Wagoner said, he knows Atwell-Keister will be at the helm or in the ranks.
“She finishes what she starts, and I just like her attitude,” Wagoner said. “She can take the tone of a situation and handle it very well.”
Melissa Jmaeff said it was no surprise that her colleague in music education decided to run for mayor in 2020.
“I’m always amazed by how much this woman gets done in one day,” said Jmaeff, who teaches music at Sutherlin High School. “She jumps in with both feet, and she has some really great ideas on how to serve her community.”
City leadership was not on Atwell-Keister’s mind when she arrived in Yoncalla in 2016. A new job was. She succeeded Jmaeff as the district’s music teacher for grades pre-K through 12. Besides classroom instruction, Atwell-Keister’s duties included directing the band, choirs and all students preparing for soloist and ensemble competitions.
Eventually, Atwell-Keister decided it was time to hone her educational focus. She accepted a position in 2020 as choir/drama teacher at Roseburg’s Fremont Middle School. But she opted to remain a resident in Yoncalla, where she’d been appointed to the City Council in June 2019. Her three children spend weekends with their father, the mayor’s ex-husband, in Cottage Grove.
Rural life suits Atwell-Keister. She grew up on a farm in a tiny Pennsylvania town about 90 miles north of Pittsburgh. As a youngster, though, “my goal was always to go experience other things,” she recalled.
In that she succeeded. During her teen years, she was torn between two career fields — music or medicine. Would she become an opera singer or an OB-GYN doctor? She gained clarity after completing a five-week summer program for high school students interested in health care professions.
“I always felt strongly in the power of the body to heal itself, and the examples of medicine presented (in the program) were, I felt, very invasive,” she recalled.
Music, on the other hand, did not feel like a foreign country when the young mezzo-soprano enrolled in Ithaca College in New York. She completed a double major in voice performance and music education and graduated in 1999.
The next several years held “lots of adventures” for Atwell-Keister. She worked in various musical and teaching jobs in New York City while performing all over town. In just a sampling of her resume, she was a singing waitress, a church choir director and part of a professional musical quartet at a Jewish synagogue.
“I’m not specifically goal-oriented. I’m more ‘Let’s see what the landscape is providing,’” she said. “The only thing that makes me unhappy is when there are not new things to do and try.”
Atwell-Keister returned to Pennsylvania after marrying and starting a family. Still interested in birthing, she trained as a doula and worked for a nonprofit agency in the Pittsburgh area.
In 2015, she and her family moved to a farm at the invitation of a friend in Dorena, Oregon. Atwell-Keister was looking into midwifery when she began teaching music part-time in the South Lane School District. Something clicked, and when Jmaeff departed from the Yoncalla teaching staff, Atwell-Keister filled the vacancy.
It didn’t take long for the two to connect professionally in the network of area music educators. Jmaeff, who records blues/Americana music under the name of Melissa Ruth, soon learned that Atwell-Keister’s background in classical voice was no impediment to connecting with young children.
“Her teaching philosophy is so much about making music accessible and equitable for all kids,” Jmaeff said.
Atwell-Keister said she’d like her students to come away from their classes able “to sing along to the radio without shame, and to go to concerts and support music in the community.”
For her city, the mayor hopes to build on citizen connection. She supported efforts to revive the Yoncalla Library after the closure of the countywide system. When the Yoncalla Free Store stalled for lack of space, she continued brainstorming with co-founders Jennifer Bragg and Taryn Cailene Owens. They’re seeking a site where volunteers can carry on the swaps as well as other community projects.
Atwell-Keister also performs with the Slow Ponies. The group sings “cowgirl music from the silver screen era” and released the album “Live & Kickin’” in October 2020.
In her eternal quest for novelty, Atwell-Keister recently learned to play the accordion. She’s also taken steps to master the next item on her instrument wish list: bagpipes.
Expect to hear “Scotland the Brave” skirling on the Yoncalla breeze.
