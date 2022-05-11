J.W. Crenshaw tries to wrestle down a steer during a competition at the Yoncalla Rodeo. Crenshaw and the steer wound up doing a flip, leaving Crenshaw with a mouth full dirt and a no-time in the July 2018 event.
YONCALLA — The Yoncalla Rodeo and Equestrian Association (YREA) has secured funding for a new project designed to bring more events and activities to the North County community. Largely made possible through a Douglas County grant, a brand new event center looks to become the permanent home of the Yoncalla Rodeo, while also providing a space for youth rodeo, 4-H events, and FFA shows.
“I feel like this will be a good thing for the community,” Randy Thompson, new president of the YREA, said. “With a new permanent setting, I think more people will support it and I believe this will grow with more and more events.”
The new rodeo and event center land was secured by Thompson’s father, who worked out a deal with the Basset family. The vacant land is located at the corner of Eagle Valley and Wilson Road.
“My dad really started this whole thing,” said Thompson, “and then they made me president because I usually take the bull by the horns.”
With growing community support, Thompson hopes to have a full house at a planning meeting that’s slated for Tuesday, May 17. The meeting will take place at the Yoncalla Community Center at 6:30 p.m.
“It’s pretty wet right now, but when we meet, we will talk about when to start construction and try and get some work parties together,” said Thompson. Volunteers are always welcome.
As for his plan for the future, Thompson says he will begin by looking at the past.
“I have prize buckles from roping when I was a kid — 30 or 40 years ago. I just want to give the kids of this community those same memories,” he said.
Thompson visualizes a community center for the entire family with kids’ events, games and an interactive petting zoo.
The festivities are set to begin with a youth rodeo, which is tentatively planned for this fall.
(1) comment
This sounds great - I hope it gets through!
