I am beyond thrilled to announce that New York Times bestselling author TJ Klune is stopping at Roseburg Public Library during his spring book tour.
Klune, who was born and raised in Roseburg, will share his upcoming novel, “In the Lives of Puppets,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18.
The library will give away several copies of Klune’s books to attendees, who may have them signed following the discussion. Thanks to the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library and While Away Books for making this possible.
The event is free and open to the public; seating is first come, first served.
“In the Lives of Puppets” is a retelling of Pinocchio in a post-apocalyptic world. Vic is a human who lives in harmony with Gio, an android who is an inventor, a robot named Nurse Ratched and a vacuum cleaner who goes by the name Rambo.
Their world upends after Vic repairs an android named HAP. In the ensuing drama, Gio is sent away and the remaining four journey to the City of Electric Dreams to save him.
A starred review from Library Journal noted the book is “an epic quest of rescue and discovery [with] the author’s trademark charm, heart, and bittersweetness.”
Klune has been publishing for years, but he popped up on my radar with the release of “The House in the Cerulean Sea,” which landed on the New York Times, USA Today and Washington Post bestseller lists in 2020. He followed that with the New York Times and USA Today bestseller “Under the Whispering Door.”
I have read all three of Klune’s most recent books and I loved the magical worlds he builds and the characters he creates. The protagonists are queer men who are a bit lost to themselves. They all go on fantastical journeys across time and space, but their inner journeys resonated with me. They are lonely people who question their capacity for love, but it’s there, and I was overjoyed witnessing their transformations.
Klune notes on his website at tjklunebooks.com that, as a queer person, he believes in the importance of positive, accurate queer representation in stories. That philosophy shines in his work.
The library has physical and digital copies of “The House in the Cerulean Sea” and “Under the Whispering Door” as well as The Extraordinaries series for young adults, which consists of “The Extraordinaries,” “Flash Fire” and “Heat Wave.”
“In the Lives of Puppets” will be published April 25.
There is plenty of time to binge-read Klune’s work before his visit. Whether or not you have read his books, come to the event and show your support for one of ours who is on an epic journey of his own.
Kris Wiley is the library director at Roseburg Public Library. Marcy Tassano is the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library vice president.
