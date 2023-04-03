ODOT paving project between Glendale and Azalea Kyle Bailey For The News-Review Kyle Bailey News Director Author email Apr 3, 2023 Apr 3, 2023 Updated 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Contractors for the Oregon Department of Transportation will be paving an eight mile section of Interstate 5 between Azalea and Glendale during April and May.Information from ODOT said workers will be replacing guardrail and making other safety improvements. A new crossover for emergency service vehicles will be constructed in the median as well.Drivers should watch for intermittent weekday lane and shoulder closures, and be on the lookout for workers and equipment that are in the construction area. Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kyle Bailey News Director Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN. Author email Follow Kyle Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Most Popular South Umpqua High School graduate to retire after 21 years of service Roseburg Chamber honors First Citizens Ryan Steven Hurt Death Notices for March 30, 2023 This Week in Obituaries Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Recall campaign underway against Glide school board chair Stoffal, Anderson help UO baseball team to weekend sweep at Arizona Glendale softball team whips Riddle 13-0 in five innings Videojet to Display Latest Coding Solutions for Food Packaging at Food Northwest 2023 Yoncalla takes 13-7 softball win over Umpqua Valley Christian
