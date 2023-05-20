An officer involved shooting in Idleyld Park early Friday morning has resulted in the arrest of a husband and wife.
Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said that shortly before 5:30 a.m. Friday, dispatchers began receiving reports of a disturbance in the 100 block of Idleyld Park Lane. O’Dell said as deputies were responding, it was reported that a man was making threats towards others and carrying a brick. A subsequent report was that gunshots were heard, and that the man was carrying multiple firearms.
Deputies arrived on the scene just before 5:50 a.m. O’Dell said they began challenging the man, identified as 55-year old Henry Charles McQuatters of Glide, who was in possession of two firearms. A radio transmission that followed indicated that shots had been fired by law enforcement.
McQuatters was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was later discharged and taken into custody by detectives on charges of first-degree burglary, attempted first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, four counts of menacing, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree disorderly conduct and for interfering with a police officer.
O’Dell said the suspect’s wife, 62-year old Cindy Kay McQuatters, also of Glide, was arrested by detectives for attempted assault on a public safety officer, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, interfering with a police officer, hindering prosecution, two counts of obstructing governmental administration, and two counts of resisting arrest.
The Douglas County Major Crimes Team is investigating the officer involved shooting, with the Oregon State Police as the lead investigating agency for the shooting incident.
O’Dell said detectives with DCSO are investigating the related criminal case proceeding the officer involved shooting.
The involved deputy, whose identity is being withheld at this time, has been placed on non-disciplinary paid administrative lead as a normal procedure while the shooting is investigated.
Any additional information related to the officer involved shooting will be released by OSP. Any witnesses who have not yet provided statements to law enforcement are encouraged to contacted Douglas County Communications at 541-440-4471.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
