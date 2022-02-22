Estefani Alcantar wasn’t going to let the perfect numerical birthday pass by without doing something spectacular to remember it.
In preparation for her 22nd birthday on 2/22/22 — a once-in-a-lifetime date that won’t occur for another 200 years — Alcantar landed on the idea of bungee jumping.
Turning 22 on Twosday, as it’s been popularly dubbed, seemed like the perfect reason to finally complete the adrenaline-filled activity.
“I’ve never done anything like that crazy,” Alcantar said. “This is the first time I’ve ever gotten out of my comfort zone or done anything this spontaneous because this just got booked last week.”
Over the weekend, Alcantar drove up to Washington where she took the plunge — without a second of hesitation — not once, but twice.
“It was so amazing,” she said.
This particular palindrome — a word, phrase or numerical sequence that can be read the same backward and forward — has created a buzz among many people. From an influx of couples selecting the date to tie the knot to people devising ways to celebrate the ultimate Taco Tuesday; many people see it as an opportunity to celebrate a once-in-a-lifetime date. Even Google has created a special surprise for anyone who types Twosday into the search engine.
Katelynn Morris, who grew up in Roseburg, was always excited about this birthday. Like Alcantar, she will be turning 22 on 2/22/22, and narrowly missed being born at 2:22 p.m. by a single minute. Now, with the long-awaited birthday finally here, Morris said this feels like the perfect year to take bigger steps for her career and life.
“This is definitely my year,” Morris said. “I just might as well go for it and do everything.”
Whereas, Kooper Kohlman can’t decide between celebrating her birthday with a party or a visit to the Oregon Zoo. Ultimately, she said she’s excited to turn 10 years old.
“I’m excited to be in the double digits,” Kohlman said.
