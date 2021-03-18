One person was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center after a two-car rollover crash near Fir Grove Elementary Thursday morning.
The crash occurred at approximately 10 a.m. when the injured driver appeared to run a red light and collided with a City of Roseburg work vehicle, according to witnesses. The work pickup was attempting a left-hand turn from Stewart Park Drive onto West Harvard Avenue when another car, a blue two-door Honda Civic, hit the driver's side door of the pickup, rolling the pickup onto its passenger side.
A side airbag deployed inside the pickup, helping to prevent injury to the driver.
Traffic on West Harvard was limited to one lane in each direction for approximately one hour while personnel from the Roseburg Fire Department and Roseburg Towing worked to clear the scene. Two Roseburg police officers were on the scene taking statements and helping to direct traffic in the area.
The names of the drivers involved, as well as the condition of the driver transported to the hospital, were not immediately available.
