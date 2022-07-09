The self-proclaimed founder of Graffiti Weekend itself, Dennis Miller, lounged in front of his 1932 Highboy Roadster with the biggest smile on his face Friday night at Pete’s Drive-In.
“You want to know the truth? I’m the one who started Graffiti,” Miller said. “I belonged to the Umpqua Flatheads car club and I was president at the time. We decided to have a cruise and we decided to have it here on Harvard.”
In 1982, the cruise was held on Harvard Avenue, with cars driving up and down between Pete’s Drive-In and the A&W that existed at the time. In 1984, the cruise moved downtown.
Now, Pete’s Drive-In is the last remaining drive-in style restaurant on West Harvard Avenue, and remains a popular spot during Graffiti Weekend.
“Thirty-five years ago, we used to walk over here and get ice cream cones,” said Hugh Watters, sitting out front and admiring the cars, said, speaking to what makes Pete’s special for him.
Watters sat with his friend Will Bicknell, who drove all the way from Florida to take part in the events of Graffiti Weekend, something he did every year when he lived in Roseburg. Unfortunately, his trip has been full of car troubles.
Not only did the air conditioner break on Bicknell’s RV 100 miles into the trip, two tires blew a few miles down the road. Bicknell made it to Roseburg safe and sound in time for the weekend festivities — except then, on Wednesday, the car he lugged on a trailer just for Graffiti broke down and he will not be able to drive in the cruise Saturday night. Despite it all, Bicknell remained in high spirits and enjoyed socializing and admiring other cars at Pete’s.
“It's one of those things where you just have to laugh and shake it off,” Bicknell said.
Parked near the back tables at Pete’s, Doug Bieghler sat with friends in front of his 1923 Ford T-Bucket that he built 90% of from scratch. He drove it from Medford — the wind acting as his natural AC since a T-Bucket has no top.
Though only a Graffiti Weekend participant for the past three years, Bieghler has noticed that it is an event trending more and more for older people.
“Kids aren’t buying a $50- or $60,000 Corvette,” Bieghler said, estimating that most of the cars, at least Friday night at Pete’s, belonged to people 60 or older.
Miller, 78, brought another one of his cars to Pete’s: his drag car that just four years ago, at 74, he drove 10 seconds flat in a quarter mile at 130 mph.
Though not drag racing on Friday, Miller got in the car, grabbed the wheel from the seat next to him and revved the engine to show it off, grinning from ear to ear.
“Watching this man be so happy is my favorite part of Graffiti,” Linda Miller said, looking over at her husband Dennis Miller. “Seriously, it’s what he lives for. He comes to life.”
