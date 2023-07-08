Visitors hoping to camp last minute at the coast can now check online to view and book same-day openings when sites are available.
A release from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said previously, visitors could only make online reservations 24 hours or more in advance of their arrival.
The new option is part of a pilot program at the coast. The goal is to offer campers the security of knowing they have a site booked before they leave home. It will also give park staff more time to offer interpretive opportunities and maintain park facilities and landscapes and provide a safe camping experience.
The release said the coast is the busiest region in the Oregon State Parks system with an estimated 1.9 million camper nights reserved each year across seventeen campgrounds. A camper night is one camper for one night, so a group of four camping two nights totals eight camper nights.
Tent and RV campers can make same-day reservations online up until 11:59 p.m. on the day they arrive at the coast. Yurt and cabin reservations must be made before 6 p.m. the day of arrival due to staffing required to assist with keys or codes. Visitors can make a reservation by calling 800-452-5687 weekdays.
Parks are frequently located in remote locations where phone and internet communication options are more limited, so it is best to make a reservation prior to arrival. Look for the reservation signs for login information. Those who wish to pay with check or cash must find a ranger during booth operating hours. Ranger availability is limited depending on time and location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.