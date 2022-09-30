SCOTTSBURG — Ninety-three years ago, Sunnie Hedden’s grandfather attended the ribbon cutting for the original Scottsburg bridge. Thursday, Hedden attended the dedication of its successor.
The Oregon Department of Transportation hosted a dedication ceremony for the newly constructed Scottsburg Bridge along Highway 38.
Hedden, who was born in North Bend and moved to Scottsburg in 2000, was excited to finally see the bridge completed.
“It’s nice to see technology coming in,” Hedden said. “And I’m glad we can be a part of this infrastructure.”
The old Scottsburg Bridge was constructed in 1929, and was the oldest bridge operating on Highway 38, according to Matt Noble, a public relations specialist at the Oregon Department of Transportation. Larissa Rudnicki, a historian for the department who was present at the dedication, said that Scottsburg locals would fish off the sides of the bridge, throw rivets into the water and even use ropes tied to the bottom of the bridge to swing them into the river.
However, the bridge, which was extremely narrow, would cause numerous crashes at both the entrance and exit, including in 2017, when a semi-truck crash impacted a support beam vital to the bridge, forcing its closure for days.
After years of community efforts, funding for bridge construction came five years ago when House Bill 2017, nicknamed the Keep Oregon Moving Bill, passed in the Oregon Legislature in October 2017. Hamilton Construction, a Springfield-based bridge construction company, was given the contract in late 2019. Now, less than three years later, the bridge is nearly complete.
“Isn’t that a good-looking bridge?” said Martin Callery, a former Oregon Transportation Commissioner who spoke at the dedication. “And does anybody miss the adventure of crossing that old bridge?”
Callery said the new bridge will increase traffic over Highway 38 — a highway which serves as a vital connection between the coast and Southwestern Oregon. Callery said that the new bridge carries between 2,500 to 5,000 vehicles per day, 30% of which are trucks, trucks which Callery said could make a big impact in the local economy.
Oregon Department of Transportation Director Kris Strickler, who attended the event, praised the dedication and hard work of the community who came together to construct the new bridge only five years after passage of the Keep Oregon Moving bill. Strickler hopes the bridge will provide a real benefit to Oregonians across the state.
“Here’s to another century for Scottsburg,” Strickler said. “These bridges are going to be here a lot longer than any of us standing here.”
Scottsburg residents had excited reactions to the construction nearing completion — some because the noise would finally be gone, but most because they were ready to move on from the aging, narrow bridge used for nearly a century.
“It’s nice because the other was so narrow. We don’t have to worry about that anymore, this bridge is pretty wide,” said Georganne Lechner, a Scottsburg resident, after the dedication ceremony. Lechner, who has worked as an emergency medical technician for the local fire department for 45 years, celebrated her 80th birthday the day before the dedication. “It’s a pretty bridge, and it’s progress.”
Ellie Blanton, who has lived in Scottsburg since 1987, recalled a near miss when another driver passed her years ago on the old bridge. When she reported what happened to her on the notorious Scottsburg bridge, the state police officer on the phone reportedly told her, “You must be joking.”
Now though, she’s excited to have the new bridge finally complete — as long as drivers maintain the speed limit.
“We get more traffic here already, but people do not abide by the speed limit,” Blanton said.
“They forget there’s a community here and act like it’s a racetrack,” Hedden said.
Noble says that the Scottsburg Bridge is the final bridge along Highway 38 that the department of transportation plans to upgrade for now. The department is currently working on a study to look at ways to prevent landslides along Highway 101, along the coast, as well as mapping out detour routes in the event of landslides.
