The Oregon House of Representatives referred a bill to Ways and Means on April 10 regarding workforce improvement.
House Bill 2649 is an effort to require contractors to establish outreach to minority individuals, women and veterans for “public improvement” projects.
The bill states, “…with aspirational target of having individuals in one or more of these groups perform at least 15% of total work hours that workers perform under public improvement contract.”
Other bills, include:
HB 2144 – Removes requirements that remains of an individual serving in Armed Forcesa of the United States who was killed in line of duty and formerly designated prisoner of war or missing in action, and whose remains are recovered and identified, be returned to Oregon to receive Fallen Hero roadside memorial recognition. The bill was passed and referred to the President’s desk.
HB 3272 – Permits the Secretary of State to collect and share information about ethnicity, gender, veteran status and street address or electronic mail address of owner or principal of business that applies for or renews registration in this state. On April 10, the bill was referred to Ways and Means by order of Speaker.
HB 3421 – Requires official ceremony or other event held by state government to commemorate Memorial Day or Veterans Day to be held on legal holiday. On Friday, the house approved the bill. The bill has been referred to the President’s desk.
SB 181 – Exempts from state income tax military pay received by Oregon National Guard member while in active service of state or on state active duty. On Friday, Joint Committee Tax Expenditures held a public meeting. The Joint Committee recommends the bill be passed.
