The Oregon House of Representatives held a third reading Monday on a bill that removes a requirement for remains to be returned to Oregon for a person to receive Fallen Hero roadside memorial recognition.
House Bill 2144 was introduced at the request of Rep. Dacia Grayber. A public hearing on the bill took place March 23 and a work session on March 28.
During the public hearing, Dick Tobiason of the Bend Heroes Foundation, expressed that this would mean Pvt. Norvin Brockett could get a roadside marker if the bill passes.
“I testified in support of that legislation noting that the remains of Army Private Norvin Brockett, a recovered and identified Korean War MIA from Bend was in the process of being returned to family and the remains would probably be flown directly from Hawaii to the east coast for burial at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. His remains would not be flown to Oregon so his family would not be eligible for a roadside marker,” Tobiason wrote in his testimony. “I requested the measure be amended to cover that condition which actually happened. There may be more situations like that.”
Tobiason noted that Oregon is home to almost 1,000 MIAs from all wars and services and over the last 40 years the remains of 43 Oregon MIAs have been recovered, identified and returned to families. “The rate of recovery is about 4% meaning very few MIA families will apply for roadside markers.”
Current legislation requires the remains be identifies and returned to Oregon in order to qualify for a roadside marker.
Other bills that could impact Oregon veterans and were discussed, or will be discussed this week, include:
HB 2649 — This bill establishes that qualifying agencies establish and implement a plan for outreach, recruitment and retention of women, minority individuals and veterans to perform work under a public improvement contract. The target is to have individuals in those groups perform at least 15% of the total work hours. The bill was referred to Ways and Means on Monday. A work session on the bill was held April 3.
HB 3209 — This would establish an emergency veterans housing program within the Housing and Community Services Department. A work session was held April 4 where members of the committee voted to refer it to Ways and Means, no further events are scheduled for the bill.
HB 3272 — A work session was held April 4 on a bill that would permit the secretary of state to share and communicate about the ethnicity, domicile and veterans status of owners or principals in large businesses. The committee on economic development and small business voted 6-5 to refer it to Ways and Means. During a public hearing April 7, two people spoke in support of the bill, one in opposition and one neutral.
HB 3421 — A second and third reading took place Monday on a bill that requires the official ceremony for Memorial Day or Veterans Day to be held on the legal holiday.
SB 178 — A proposed bill that would direct the Department of Veterans’ Affairs to study and recommend policy proposals for tax treatment of military pensions has been referred to Ways and Means. Kelly Fitzpatrick, director of the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs, gave a presentation March 28 on the proposed bill. Oregon is one of nine states that tax military retirement partially or have exemptions or exclusions. There are six states that fully tax military retirement, eight states without income tax and 27 states that do not tax military retirement.
SB 884 — A bill granting higher property tax exemption for veterans with disabilities was referred to Tax Expenditures on April 4.
SB 1009 — On April 4, a senate bill that would authorize general obligation bonds to be issued for the construction of a veterans home in Roseburg was referred to Ways and Means. Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman and Sen. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, spoke in support of the bill during a public hearing March 28. A work session on the bill took place March 30.
