Members of Oregon Nurses Association have filed a class action lawsuit against health care conglomerate CommonSpirit Health alleging unresolved and ongoing payroll issues after the company suffered a cyberattack in October.
More than 500 registered nurses and allied health care workers at Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg and St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton are part of the suit, alleging “wage theft” against CommonSpirit, which the ONA says has been consistently underpaying nurses for their hours worked.
The class action lawsuit seeks to “recover unpaid wages and damages owed to all workers at CommonSpirit facilities in Oregon, prevent CommonSpirit from continuing its wage theft and provide a fair and accurate accounting of workers’ hours and pay,” the ONA said in a press release Wednesday morning.
In October 2022, CommonSpirit experienced a cyberattack which compromised more than half a million patients’ personal health information and shut down hospital IT systems including electronic timekeeping systems.
In the pay periods following the outage, the union says CommonSpirit significantly underpaid many nurses and allied health workers while also claiming it overpaid certain workers. Instead of providing proof of alleged overpayments, CommonSpirit allegedly withheld workers’ earnings from future paychecks. This resulted in nurses receiving less pay than they earned, including one Mercy nurse allegedly getting paid $0 after working 67 hours in a pay period. CommonSpirit also allegedly told multiple nurses they owed it more than $2,000 each due to overpayment without providing any documentation or evidence, the union claims.
The News-Review reached out to affected nurses in November 2022 regarding the wage discrepancies, but multiple nurses were afraid to go on the record out of fear of retaliation from CommonSpirit, which owns more than 1,600 hospitals and health care facilities nationwide, making it the third largest health care system in the United States.
One employee of Roseburg’s CHI Mercy Medical Center stated multiple employees at the hospital have been either getting underpaid based on their hours worked or overpaid for the same reason.
“There are a lot of people missing hours or being massively overpaid, massively underpaid,” the employee said, speaking with the condition of anonymity for fear of possible retaliation. “Every floor is affected by this.”
The employee said shortly after a reported cyberattack, there were significant discrepancies in their paychecks and, almost two months later, those issues were yet to be resolved. They claim some were ordered to pay back $500 from a check where the employee claims their pay was calculated to be 30 hours less than what was actually worked during that pay period.
“(CommonSpirit) refuses to provide evidence of where or why that money is owed,” the employee said.
Another Mercy nurse, LaRae Ernst, spoke up regardless of possible retribution from CommonSpirit.
“I clock in with the expectation that I’m going to get paid for my work, my experience, my education,” Ernst said in December. Ernst said CommonSpirit initially overpaid her in October 2022, then incorrectly withheld thousands of dollars from her paychecks before asking her to pay back twice the amount of the original overpayment or risk being sent to collections.
“I had to cancel my daughter’s Sweet 16,” Ernst said. “It broke my heart to look my daughter in the eye and tell her she wasn’t going to get her party. That’s when I decided I wasn’t going to be quiet any more about this.”
The lawsuit, filed in Marion County Circuit Court, claims CommonSpirit could owe its health care workers up to $200,000 in unpaid or improperly withheld wages. CommonSpirit could also face up to $800,000 in statutory penalties and damages.
CommonSpirit is also facing class action lawsuit from multiple patients alleging critical patient health information was not protected from the October cyberattack.
The News-Review has reached out to Mercy Medical Center and will provide updates when those become available.
