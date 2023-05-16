The Oregon State Fire Marshal awarded $18 million in grants to community organizations to help improve wildfire resiliency using local programs and solutions.
Glide Rural Fire Protection District received $495,180, the highest amount awarded to any organization as part of the Community Wildfire Risk Reduction Grant.
Other Douglas County grant recipients were: Camas Valley Rural Fire District ($233,200), City of Elkton ($25,000), City of Reedsport ($145,000), Douglas Forest Protective Association ($200,000), Fair Oaks RFPD ($10,000), Glide Revitalization ($250,000), Phoenix School of Roseburg ($250,000), Sutherlin School District ($12,500), Sutherlin Water Control District ($45,000) and Tenmile Rural Fire District ($11,645).
In total 106 organizations were offered funding for projects ranging from defensible space programs, vegetation removal, community chipping programs, community education, equipment for vegetation removal and staff to support the programs.
“This grant will allow communities to create proactive, local solutions to lessen the impacts of wildfire,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “We know that wildfire can happen anywhere in Oregon. Investing in communities in all areas of our state will bring much-needed community risk reduction and resiliency projects and programs to life.”
The office of the state fire marshal received 161 applications for 269 projects for $44.5 million.
Applicants were scored through a diverse scoring committee with priority given to projects with: impact on high wildfire-risk regions, communities with high social vulnerability, those in and around the built environment, providing defensible space and community resiliency, protecting people and communities, and geographically diverse projects to ensure all areas of the state have resources to improve community wildfire risk reduction.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
