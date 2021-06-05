Oregon State Police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are investigating the discovery of human remains around Mount Nebo near Interstate 5 milepost 124, spokesperson Tim Fox said in an email Saturday.
No further information about the discovery was available from police as of early Saturday evening.
Skeletal remains including a human skull were found nearby in June 2018. Oregon State Police said a DNA test of the 2018 discovery positively identified those remains as belonging to Scott Evenson, 44, of Myrtle Creek.
The 2018 discovery was made by Oregon Department of Transportation workers near the Interstate 5 Exit 124 off ramp.
Other human remains found in recent years included remains belonging to 43-year-old Brian David Clark of Myrtle Creek. Those were found near milepost 108 at Myrtle Creek in May 2017. Police found no foul play was suspected in that case. Clark had been missing for five months.
Human remains of a female between the ages of 30 and 45 were found in 2016 by a fisherman along the Umpqua River near Gardiner.
This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.
