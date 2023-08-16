Oregon unemployment rates continue to plummet for the sixth consecutive month, according to the State of Oregon Employment Department. July continued the trend by posting a 3.4% rate, equaling Oregon’s record low of 3.4% from November and December 2019.
The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.5% in July.
Oregon’s seasonally adjusted non-farm payroll employment rose by 6,800 jobs in July. The top three categories of job gain in July were health care and social assistance jobs, which rose by 3,400; professional and business services added 1,000 jobs; and construction jobs rose by 900.
Contrarily, the largest job declines in July included financial activities; manufacturing; transportation, warehousing and utilities; and private education services. Financial activities lost 600 jobs, while the other three listed lost 500 jobs each.
July’s job gain was nearly double the average increase of 3,700 jobs per month over the past 12 months. Since July 2022, jobs in health care and social assistance, leisure and hospitality and government have expanded about 4-5%.
Health care and social assistance had contributed the most new jobs in the past 12 months, adding 13,900 jobs or 5.2%. Included in this are the 2,800 added jobs in nursing and residential care facilities; 1,900 jobs in hospitals; and 2,400 jobs in ambulatory healthcare services. Ambulatory healthcare services also reached a record high of 98,300 jobs in July.
Durable goods manufacturing cut 700 jobs in July. Since July 2022, several of its component industries each cut a few hundred jobs, with the main exception of transportation equipment manufacturing adding 400 jobs. Nondurable goods manufacturing added 1,300 jobs.
The Oregon Employment Department plans on releasing the July county and metropolitan area unemployment rates Tuesday. They also plan on releasing the next statewide unemployment rate for August on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Gloria Coleman is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at gcoleman@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321 ext. 7208.
