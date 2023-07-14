OSU, water districts offer farm tour SANNE GODFREY The News-Review Sanne Godfrey Managing Editor Author twitter Author email Jul 14, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Mud and Manure farm tour will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 4.This farm tour will be highlighting improved heavy use areas for livestock. It will show ways to improve livestock pastures, working facilities and barn entrances while preventing soil erosion. The tour is organized by the Oregon State University Extension Service, Douglas Soil And Water Conservation District and Umpqua Soil and Water Conservation District.During the tour, participants will see improvement practices and learn about programs available to producers to share the cost of land improvements for your operation. The workshop is free, but registration is requested by July 20 at beav.ed/iHt or 541-672-4461.Participants will meet at the OSU extension office at 1134 SE Douglas Ave. in Roseburg and travel to the first farm. Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sanne Godfrey Managing Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Sanne Godfrey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Annual Graffiti cruise brings weeklong celebration of cars to an end Our People: Two weeks after graduating high school, they're licensed to drive a truck Going pro: Roseburg's Jace Stoffal looks forward to his baseball future after getting drafted by Twins Rat Rod Round-Up revs up for eighth annual event Man charged with criminally negligent homicide in death of tow truck driver Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News PartnerSports Camp strengthens community through outdoor activities Victorian Tea and Garden Tour returns to Drain DFPA responds to Jackalope Fire near Drain What's Up for July 14 Crazy about eggplant
