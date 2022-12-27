Editor’s Note: This article is part of an ongoing series about people in Douglas County.
WINSTON — Marina Aviles Leon obtained her certificate of nationalization at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in Portland and officially became a U.S. citizen on Dec. 21, marking her 27th year living in this country.
She met her fiancée, Salvador Gomes, 11 years ago at a Thanksgiving dinner. They fell in love with each other and since then they have lived together with their two children and two dogs near Old Highway 99 South in Winston.
In addition to working in a local factory, Leon does cleaning work twice a month for an 80-year-old woman who fell in an accident. Two weeks ago, the woman held a celebration for Leon to mark her new citizenship celebration.
“It’s more comfortable now than before,” Leon said.
Originally from Mexico, Leon came to the United States with her ex-husband in July 1994 when she was 28. Despite her illegal status, they came for more opportunities and better lives. She got a green card in 1999 because her ex-husband is a legal U.S. citizen.
A few years and two children later, their marriage ended in 2006 when they divorced. Leon stayed here to work and support their two children, while her ex-husband moved to another state.
It took couple of months for Leon to receive her renewal green card, which she applied for two years ago. During that time, she became more careful when going out because she didn’t want to lose her job, which requires a green card.
“We don’t go to parties,” said Gomes, who is also a U.S citizen from Mexico.
Overwhelmed by the sense of unease and insecurity, four months ago, she applied for U.S. citizenship, which was approved after she passed an American history test on Dec. 6.
Born and raised in a big family who has 11 children, including six sisters and four brothers, Leon used to help her father on a farm. She also worked on sewing machines for two years. Leon loved to shop, especially for clothes and shoes, but didn’t have much money at the time.
“That was a long hour they’re working for that just for almost nothing,” Gomes added in broken English.
As a non-native speaker, she’s been learning English, her second language, which she said has been her “biggest challenge.”
After her divorce, she worked longer hours to make ends meet while moving on from the grief of her marriage. Five years later, when her 12-year-old daughter wanted to live with father, she was required to pay $117 per month in child support.
Now, her son works for the state as an accountant and her daughter is in the Army. Every year, the couple flies back to Mexico to visit their parents for two weeks while most of family members followed her step earlier and became U.S. citizens.
“I get a lot of friends that everybody helps me a lot,” she said.
Leon said she feels a sense of belonging in this country where she has lived for almost half her life.
The couple is planning to travel nationwide after her retirement.
“She’s a good lady,” Gomes said with affection. “The problem is, she works too much. I think she needs to slow down.”
Gomes said he plans to propose to her eventually — at the right time.
