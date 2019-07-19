The loss of a main Pacific Power transmission feed is believed to be the cause of a power outage that affected more than 32,000 customers from Dillard to Sutherlin for 40 minutes on Friday afternoon.
The outage, first reported at 1:24 p.m., shut down traffic signals throughout Roseburg, reducing motorists to stop-and-go speed at many intersections. Power was fully restored by 2:02 p.m., according to Tom Gauntt, spokesman for Pacific Power.
At one point, more than 15,000 Pacific Power customers in Roseburg, more than 6,000 in the Winston-Dillard area, and approximately 5,000 customers in the Sutherlin-Oakland area were affected, according to the Pacific Power outage map. More than 1,500 Douglas Electric Cooperative customers were affected by the outage, according to Todd Munsey, spokesman for the company.
Munsey said loss of the Pacific Power transmission line affected Douglas Electric customers in the Umpqua, Melrose, Lookingglass, Tenmile, Camas Valley and other areas.
The company is investigating the cause of the outage, he said.
