Pacific Power confirmed Thursday morning that approximately 12,000 of its customers will have a public safety power shutoff, impacting residents from Glide east along the North Umpqua River.
The utility said on its web site that power will be shut off at 12:01 a.m. Friday and may extend into Saturday evening.
The announcement comes two years to the day that a strong windstorm ignited several wildfires in western Oregon. It also comes two months before Pacific Power and its parent company, PacifiCorp, are set to stand trial for alleged negligence which plaintiffs have claimed caused the 131,000-acre Archie Creek Fire in 2020.
The utilitied notified customers in Linn, Douglas, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a possible shutoff Wednesday afternoon.
“Our advanced weather modeling is indicating a potential for dangerous fire weather conditions,” said Steve Vanderburg, meteorology manager for PacifiCorp. “We’re gaining an understanding of the impacts to our system this specific weather event could bring, and have issued Public Safety Power Shutoff notices to several Pacific Power communities.”
Douglas Forest Protective Association announced the fire danger would be raised to extreme and the Industrial Fire Protection Level raised to IV effective 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
Residents in the communities of Lebanon, Sweet Home and Lincoln City received such a notification, as did customers in Stayton east into the Santiam Canyon, which was ravaged by the 2020 Lionshead and Beachie Creek fires.
The Archie Creek Fire burned more than 100 residences in the course of 48 hours, first being reported in the early morning hours of Sept. 8, 2020. Due to extremely strong east winds, after ignition the fire burned nearly 100,000 acres with 36 hours of the first reported fire in the Boulder Creek area of Highway 138 East on a former fire scar known as the Williams Creek Fire.
As many as three separate fires — due to easterly gusting winds reaching up to 50 miles per hour — joined together to become the Archie Creek Fire, led to extreme devastation east of Idleyld Park and led to the evacuation of all residents from Steamboat to Glide.
The entirety of Douglas County, along with Josephine, Jackson, Klamath, Lake and all counties directly north have been notified that “red flag” conditions exist Wednesday night into Friday, with gusts up to a forecast 25 miles per hour in lower elevations and higher along ridge tops.
Customers have been notified of the potential shutoffs through phone calls, emails and text messages.
Pacific Power crews will actively be patrolling and removing debris from lines and make repairs if necessary. Once weather conditions have subsided and line inspections are complete, Pacific Power will restore service to those impacted.
Pacific Power and PacifiCorp are alleged to have had a role in causing the Archie Creek Fire — as well as the Riverside Fire east of Portland — by attempting to reenergize downed power lines without first conducting a proper inspection. The trial in Douglas County Circuit Court is scheduled to begin Nov. 15.
