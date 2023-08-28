A partial closure of the Umpqua National Forest was put in place Monday evening to protect the public and wildland firefighters.
The closure encompasses all of the Cottage Grove Ranger District, as well as portions of the North Umpqua and Diamond Lake Ranger Districts.
California Interagency Incident Management Team 12 assumed command of the Chilcoot and Ridge Fires at 6 a.m. Monday and is working in unified command with Douglas Forest Protective Association and the Oregon Department of Forestry, while coordinating with the Bureau of Land Management and local landowners.
Here is an update on the fires as of 7:20 p.m. Monday:
Chilcoot Fire — estimated to be 921 acres in the Steamboat Creek and Canton Creek areas. Firefighters have been constructing handline and using existing roads to build containment lines where possible. A Facebook page has been set up for the most up-to-date information.
Ridge Fire — The fire is holding around 250 acres. There was a small breach into the Boulder Creek Wilderness, however crews are using natural barriers as containment lines. The fire is holding at the 3810 road in the south. A Facebook page has been set up for the fire.
Dinner Fire — estimated 200 acres this fire is located near Forest Service Road 17 and the road known as Hollow Meadows Road. A Type 22 Incident Management Team (Northwest Team-12) has been ordered.
Grizzly Fire — estimated 200 acres located on Grizzly Mountain. ODF resources are working the fire.
Brice Creek Fire — estimated 169 acres near Brice Creek. Four engines and a hand crew are on scene.
Wyatt Fire — estimated 30 acres located near Noonday Ridge. Previously known as the Brice Fire.
Timbered Knoll Fire — contained at less than an acre, west of Forest Service Road 5050.
Prather Fire — contained 10-acre fire east of Prather Creek.
Snowpark Fire — controlled at less than one acre, about one mile south of Cinnamon Butte.
Bohemia Fire — less than an acre on private land, controlled.
Hill Fire — contained and under an acre.
Watson Creek Fire — less than an acre, contained.
The following areas remain open: North Umpqua Trail between FSR 34 and Masters Bridge, Canton Creek Campground, Steamboat Ballfield, Gravel Bin Boatramp, Island Campground, Apple Creek Campground, Horseshoe Bend Campground, Eagle Rock Campground, Boulder Flat Campground and Boat Ramp, Toketee Lake Campground, and Forest Service Trail 1495, Toketee Falls trail and trailhead.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.