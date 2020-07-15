Pavement rehabilitation projects for Northeast Winchester Street and Northeast Beaulah Avenue could affect traffic at times during the work that is expected to last into August and September.
Work calls for a 2 inch grind and inlay on Winchester, from Northeast Stephens Street to Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard, and a 2 inch grind and inlay on Beulah Avenue, from Northeast Central Avenue to the end.
Cost for the entire project, according to city spokesperson Eric Johnson, is expected to cost slightly more than $1 million.
During the grind and inlay process, workers grind down a layer of pavement, remove the loose asphalt and replace with a fresh layer of asphalt.
The process is said to prolong the useful life of a road and provide a smooth surface for vehicles.
In preparation for ramp improvements to comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act, workers from Cutting Edge Concrete Cutters LLC in Eugene began placing curb cuts along Northeast Winchester on Monday.
Drivers who use Northeast Winchester to commute are advised to use other routes, if possible. Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution, watch for traffic control devices and obey flagger commands.
