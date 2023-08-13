Picture perfect fair The News-Review Aug 13, 2023 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email David Hampton, 3, pops a bubble Wednesday. Will Geschke/The News-Review The sun sets over rodeo-goers Wednesday during the Coastal Farm and Ranch Challenge of Champions Tour at the Douglas County Fair. Will Geschke/The News-Review A guitarist for Craig Morgan performs Thursday. Will Geschke/The News-Review A man holds a flag while saying a prayer Wednesday during the Coastal Farm and Ranch Challenge of Champions Tour. Will Geschke/The News-Review Ralph Littla dances during the senior talent show held Wednesday morning at the Douglas County Fair. Will Geschke/The News-Review Children watch the action Wednesday during the Coastal Farm and Ranch Challenge of Champions Tour. Will Geschke/The News-Review The livestock room is filled with people and steers Wednesday. Will Geschke/The News-Review Two people look at a quilt hanging in the exhibit building Wednesday. Will Geschke/The News-Review Special 38 drummer Gary Moffat plays his kit during their concert at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Friday evening. DREW WINKELMAIER The News-Review Bobby Capps of 38 Special playing the keys during their concert at the Douglas County Fair Friday evening at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. DREW WINKELMAIER The News-Review 38 Special guitarist and lead vocalist Don Barnes plays his guitar during their concert at the Douglas County Fair Friday evening at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. DREW WINKELMAIER The News-Review A young fairgoer and his father enjoy the sights as they descend on a ferris wheel Friday afternoon. DREW WINKELMAIER/ The News-Review The Rock Bottom Boys play to a crowd of people Friday afternoon. DREW WINKELMAIER/ The News-Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Douglas County Fair brought thousands of people together for four days of fun, food, farm animals and festivities.Here are some of our favorite images that captured the event. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Mercy Medical Center is Seeking Medical Technologists Most Popular As gas pump laws change, Roseburg adapts Craig Morgan blasts away Douglas County fair goers – and speakers Tuna fishing: Schools of fish in water off the Oregon Coast Family angry, scared over early release of rapist Principal Profile: David Vickery, Roseburg High School Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News American League Leaders National League Leaders Single-A California League Glance Sports Betting Line Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
