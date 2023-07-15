Nighttime paving to resurface sections of Southeast Pine Street starts Sunday; repairs on Northwest Stewart Parkway will begin the following week.
This work is being done to extend the life of both roadways.
A city of Roseburg release said a contractor will perform asphalt resurfacing work, known as an asphalt grind/inlay, on about 1,000 feet of Pine Street between Southeast Rice Avenue and Parrott Creek.
During construction, traffic will be restricted to one lane controlled by flaggers at each end of the work zone. Road repairs will be performed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday night or early Friday morning, according to the Public Works Department.
Work is being done overnight to minimize traffic disruptions and delays. However, drivers should expect minor delays.
The release said crews will remove at least 2 inches of existing roadway by grinding, then replace the old asphalt with new asphalt during an inlay. Repairs are expected to be finished on Pine Street after a final night of work Sunday, July 23.
The contractor will then perform an asphalt grind/inlay on about 900 feet of Stewart Parkway from Northeast Stephens Street to Northeast Airport Road from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, July 24 through early morning Friday, July 28.
Full closure will be allowed during Stewart Parkway maintenance and a detour route will be posted. Drivers will need to use alternate routes. First responders will have full access if needed.
Money for the nearly $684,000 project will come from the city’s Transportation Fund. New striping and pavement markings will be added.
For project updates, follow the city’s social media channels on Facebook, Nextdoor and Twitter or visit cityofroseburg.org.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
