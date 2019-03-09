Police have ended the search for a suspect who reportedly exchanged gunfire with police in the area of Grant Smith Road and Ingram Drive earlier Saturday evening.
Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin did not immediately confirm how the situation was resolved, but only that the threat was over.
“There is no ongoing danger to the public at this time,” Hanlin said.
Hanlin said the situation began about 6 p.m. Saturday at the Love’s Travel Stop on Grant Smith Road. He said officers chased the vehicle up Grants Smith Road before it veered off onto a nearby field.
Hanlin said the suspect in the vehicle began firing at officers, and they returned fire.
Police had surrounded the area as of 7:30 p.m. Saturday. At the time, they stressed the scene was extremely dangerous and encouraged people to stay away from the area, but by 8:30 p.m. had called a Code 4 that the situation was under control.
At least 15 police and emergency vehicles from multiple law enforcement entities were on scene. A fire was still visible from the freeway earlier Saturday evening, which was believed to be the suspect’s car.
Scott Berney, who owns land and a home not far off of Grant Smith Road, said the Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies told him that they are pursuing a suspect on his property.
“We were in Sutherlin having dinner, and were trying to come home,” he said. “We saw the lights and police and found out what was going on.”
Berney said he offered his off-road vehicles to Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin. He also said the rental house on his property still had his tenant inside which officers and deputies searched the area for the suspect.
Berney said his great, great grandfather was Grant Smith, namesake for Grant Smith Road. He added that the property has been in his family since 1863.
Sometime around 7 p.m., a military light tactical vehicle from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene.
Police officers from the Roseburg, Sutherlin and Winston police departments, along with Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies, Oregon State Police and Douglas County Fire District No. 2, were also on scene. Much of the law-enforcement support spread throughout the area — some were stationed at Love’s truck stop in Green checking vehicles to make sure no one was leaving with an unknown, or unidentified, passenger.
More details would be released to the public when they are available, Hanlin said.
