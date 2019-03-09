Police have ended the search for a suspect who reportedly exchanged gunfire with police in the area of Speedway Road and Ingram Drive earlier Saturday evening.
Police had surrounded the area as of 7:30 p.m. Saturday. They continued to stress the scene is extremely dangerous.
At least 15 police and emergency vehicles were on scene. A fire was still visible from the freeway earlier Friday evening, believed to be the suspect's car.
Scott Berney, who owns land and a home not far off of Grant Smith Road, said the Douglas County Sheriff's deputies told him that they are pursuing a suspect on his property right now.
"We were in Sutherlin having dinner, and were trying to come home," he said. "We saw the lights and police and found out what was going on."
Berney said he offered his off-road vehicles to Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin.
Sometime around 7 p.m., a military light tactical vehicle from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene.
Police officers from Sutherlin and Winston police departments, along with Douglas County Sheriff's deputies and Oregon State Police were also on scene.
More to come.
