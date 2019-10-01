Police are searching for a wanted man, who is possibly armed, in the 5500 area of Roberts Creek Road on Tuesday.
"We have a guy that's wanted by law enforcement, and it's possible that he is armed," said Douglas County Sheriff's Office spokesman Brad O'Dell.
O'Dell spoke from the intersection of Roberts Creek Road and Clarks Branch Road along with numerous heavily armed police from DCSO and Oregon State Police.
"We have several assets and resources in place trying to locate him," O'Dell said. "We just don't know exactly where he is."
O'Dell warned people to stay away from the area because of potential danger, and it can cause complications for law enforcement.
A tactical armored vehicle from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office was observed in the area with at least one police K-9.
More to come.
