Power out for about 1,100 people in Scottsburg, Elkton area
The News-Review
May 1, 2023
May 1, 2023
Updated 1 hr ago

SCOTTSBURG — Douglas Electric Cooperative lost transmission to the Scottsburg and Elkton substations Monday morning, which left about 1,100 people without power.The outage will likely last until the afternoon.Crews were notified by a logger that a tree had inadvertently dropped into a distribution line, according to Douglas Electric. The location is off-road and will be a time consuming repair.This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
