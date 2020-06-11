A Black Lives Matter protest attracted as many as 100 participants at one time Wednesday, according to organizer Juniper McDonald. People held signs along Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in front of Fred Meyer, drawing mostly support from passing motorists. It's the latest in a number of protests, large and small, across the world after the death of George Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis.
Protesters call attention to Black Lives Matter during Roseburg rally
Mike Henneke
News Editor
Mike Henneke has been working in newspapers for nearly 30 years. Dad of 5 kids, send more snacks.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- CARISA CEGAVSKE Senior Staff Writer The News-Review
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Man shoots woman at Sutherlin motel before turning gun on himself
-
Douglas County enters Phase 2 reopening Friday
-
Schools will decide how to reopen in the fall; on-site, distance or hybrid learning
-
Woman injured in Sutherlin shooting expected to survive
-
The five things your wife wants but probably won’t ever mention
Click for water temperature
Latest News
- Roseburg Cinema reopens Friday
- Protesters call attention to Black Lives Matter during Roseburg rally
- K9 Ozzy makes debut with Sheriff's Office
- WWII veteran Arnold Ebert remembered fondly by those who knew him
- Leading Virtual Care Platform Conversa Health Raises $12 Million as COVID-19 Accelerates the Need for Digital Health
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(1) comment
In my opinion, there is a difference between enforcing the law and going too far. The protests are happening because many in law enforcement have crossed the line of enforcing the law by violating the rights of all colors of people and haven’t been held accountable. And the protests are accentuating these violations.
There is a website (below link) that communicates the volume of recent police misconduct. This website has collected over 440 cell phone videos (and counting) showing police violence upon protesters, the vast majority of it unwarranted and unnecessary, most occurring since protests began two weeks ago. And the author of the website says he has another 1,000 videos sent to him that haven’t been opened yet.
At least ten of the videos captured police shooting out the eye of someone with non-lethal weapons, blinding them permanently in at least one eye. At least one was a reporter. One person was merely watching the demonstrations when police shot out her eye from inside the police car. At least eight of the videos captured police shooting children, most from point blank range, with their non-lethal weapons. While these incidents and many more were captured on video, you can only imagine how many were missed.
This kind of documentation serves as a counter-narrative to repeated denials of responsibility from the police, who are routinely claiming protesters were the ones to grow violent first, or that a man who they pushed to the ground, cracking his head open, simply tripped. It also combats media coverage that downplays police violence or even goes to lengths to obfuscate what police have done.
Will there be lasting effects? Will those children shot by police and those people blinded by police ever respect law enforcement again? It’s likely they will pass on their hatred and scars for generations to come. The police are their own worse PR enemies. They are turning the tax paying, voting public against them.
Unfortunately, with leaders in most major cities turning their own nonblinded eyes to the violence enacted against protesters by the police, and with law enforcement itself deliberately muddying the truth, it seems that the need for this kind of footage (and the amount of it in circulation) is only going to increase. At the very least, we know that many, many people are watching. And many people, including future leaders, won’t be able to forget what happened to them.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/u/1/d/1YmZeSxpz52qT-10tkCjWOwOGkQqle7Wd1P7ZM1wMW0E/htmlview?pru=AAABcql6DI8*mIHYeMnoj9XWUp3Svb_KZA#
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.