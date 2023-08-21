breaking Public asked to avoid Mill and Pine Street area due to fire activity SANNE GODFREY The News-Review Sanne Godfrey Managing Editor Author twitter Author email Aug 21, 2023 Aug 21, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Roseburg Fire Department works to extinguish a fire near Mill and Pine street in Roseburg. SANNE GODFREY The News-Review SANNE GODFREY The News-Review SANNE GODFREY The News-Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roseburg Fire Department is on the scene near the Roseburg Senior Center due to fire activity in the area of Mill and Pine street.City officials noted that Pine Street was closed southbound due to the fire and people are asked to use alternate routes of travelMore information about the fire is expected later this evening. Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sanne Godfrey Managing Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Sanne Godfrey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Winco Foods on track to open this fall, construction nears completion Winchester Dam: Attempts to salvage fish, dam Embrace the heat: How one man experienced Roseburg's second hottest day in history Mud volleyball tournament sees chaos and camaraderie at Blackberry Festival Linda Rae Atwood Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Major League Baseball Leaders Top Ten Top Ten Major League Baseball Leaders Kansas City-Oakland Runs
