MYRTLE CREEK — About 20 people came to a question and answer session Thursday facilitated by the city of Myrtle Creek about its proposed fee changes, but the conversation shifted to a lack of communication between the city and its citizens.
“I think people have a right to say so,” Lori Proctor said while asking city officials to allow for more time to gather community feedback.
The two topics on the agenda for the Q&A session were changes to the water and sewer fees, and a proposed public safety fee. A proposed parking lot was also discussed at the end of the meeting, although it was not on the agenda.
Myrtle Creek City Administrator Lonnie Rainville made a presentation about the proposed changes to the water and sewer fees.
“Our water budget is running very tight right now, primarily due to cost increases,” Rainville said, adding that power, chemicals and insurance are all things that have increased in cost. Rainville said the last time the rate was increased was 2015.
Rainville then presented three options:
1. Transferring money from the sewer department to the water department.
2. A rate swap: lowering the sewer rate by $8, while increasing the water rate by $8.
3. A combination of the first two options.
The sewer fund has extra money, because the loan for repairs was recently paid off.
Rainville estimated that the city could go about two years without having to raise the rates if they chose option two, but added “I don’t have a crystal ball” and that things could change at any time. The proposed rate swap would not impact people within city limits, but it would impact those who are not on the sewer system —those with septic tanks— and those who live outside city limits.
The second presentation of the night was made by Myrtle Creek Police Chief Jonathan Brewster, who asked for a monthly $4 public safety fee to be added to the water bill of the citizens to pay for the police department.
“I wish there was another solution to prevent us from asking for this public safety fee request,” Brewster said. “But if we want to continue to provide the same level of public police services to citizens of Myrtle Creek then I do not see another way at this time.”
Brewster gave inflation and changing technology as part of the reason for the need for more money. He said that in 2021 a new police vehicle cost just under $42,000, this year that would cost nearly $64,000.
Attendees asked questions about police salaries and practices, but were all supportive of the department as a whole pointing out that there were no homeless camps in Myrtle Creek, officers were kind and that they overall felt safe in their community.
“We do not want to lose our city police,” one man said.
Between each of the presentations, attendees would ask why city officials didn’t publicize the meeting. Rainville responded that it was advertised in the local newspaper last week and had been on the website for the past week as well.
Several people in attendance, including Utility Billing Clerk Krissy Chandler, suggested that the best way to inform people about the proposed increases to water and sewer bills would be to send a letter with the bill to the citizens. Chandler was also the person who suggested hosting the Q&A session, prior to the motion passing on second reading.
Rainville said there is no time to do that anymore as the budget meeting is scheduled for May 2 and a decision will need to made prior to this meeting. He also noted that City Council meetings are where citizens can make their opinions known.
Thursday’s meeting had a set agenda, but when a community member asked to discuss the proposed parking lot at Creekside Park, city officials took the time to listen.
Those in attendance were against spending approximately $250,000 on a parking lot, that they said would only serve two businesses — owned by the same person. They implored city officials to think about reallocating the money for street repairs.
City officials noted that often people only come to meetings when they’re upset, but those who agree or are indifferent stay home.
City Councilor Robert Chaney Sr. suggested starting quarterly town hall meetings where city officials and citizens can go back-and-forth on topics. A notion that was met with approval from those in attendance.
