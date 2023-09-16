Riddle Roots Community Projects is moving forward on the Riddle Activity Center Capital Campaign by hosting a kick-off event Tuesday. The event will be held at the future grounds of the activity center from 2:30 to 7 p.m.
Riddle Roots Community Projects is a nonprofit organization started in 2019 by a group of Riddle area residents. Their goal is to respond to the growing needs of the community through providing access to services in the Riddle Activity Center that many people in the area do not have access to now.
“We are having the kick-off on the grounds because we are going to paint out the square footage of each room on the ground. A true to size model that you can actually walk through,” Melisa Wagnon, co-chair of the Riddle Activity Center campaign team said.
Tuesday’s event will include free games and activities, a bouncy house and a free hot dog dinner during a Q&A session around 5 p.m. There will be a sign unveiling, flag ceremony, special guest presentations and announcements at 6 p.m.
Special guests will include someone from the Douglas County commissioners office and State Rep. Christine Goodwin. There will also be a presentation of large major campaign donors, such as Paul Bentley Architect, Herbert Lumber, DR Johnson and the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians.
The Riddle Activity Center is projected to be “one of Oregon’s most comprehensive community centers” for residents of Southern Douglas County, according to the website.
The hope is to provide much needed space, services and community support programs to improve health and have fun.
Multiple opportunity spaces and community support programs are planned for the space, such as a fitness center, indoor track, a gym with a double basketball court that is also equipped for roller skating, volleyball, a career center, an emergency center, a dining hall with a commercial kitchen, gathering spaces indoors and outdoors, a covered playground, child care services and after school activities.
Following the kick-off event, Riddle Roots Community Projects will be continuing to fundraise and working on getting grants.
The event will take place at 460 E. 5th Ave in Riddle.
