Red flag warning in effect Tuesday Kyle Bailey For The News-Review Kyle Bailey News Director Author email Jul 4, 2023 DOUGLAS COUNTY — A rred flag Warning is in effect from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity in central Douglas County and eastern Coos County,This includes Roseburg, Elkton, Camas Valley, Myrtle Creek, Riddle and Canyonville.An Urgent Fire Weather Message from the National Weather Service said any fires that develop will likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.North winds of 10-15 miles per hour with gusts of 15-25 miles per hour are expected with relative humidity of ten to fifteen percent.Forecasters said residents should avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions.A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
