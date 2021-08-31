After more than two years of silence, Reedsport radio station KDUN is preparing its return to the airwaves.
The station is expected to turn the microphones back on at 10:30 a.m. on Labor Day at its 1030 AM frequency.
The return of the station was made possible by popular syndicated radio host Delilah, a 1978 graduate of Reedsport High School and easily the station's most famous alumnus. Delilah Rene began her radio career in 1975 at the age of 15 providing school reports. Before long, she was given on-air shifts before and after school.
Now 61, Delilah hosts nighttime radio shows across the country. Her syndicated show, which she hosts from her home studio near Port Orchard, Washington, airs from 7 p.m.-midnight Monday-Friday on 104.5 Sam FM in central Douglas County.
The purchase was finalized in May and on June 23, the Federal Communications Commission granted the broadcasting license and call letters to Delilah's Big Shoes Productions corporation.
"I want to give back to the community where I grew up," Delilah said in a press release.
Since June, a team of broadcast consultants, engineers and programming experts have been working to get the radio station's transmitter in working order, building new studios and building a program format suited to coastal Douglas County.
The new studios will share a building with the Oregon Coast School of Art, located at 325 High St. in nearby Gardiner.
