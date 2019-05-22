190522-nrr-eveningumpqua-01
MIKE HENNEKE The News-Review

The North Umpqua River reflects patches of blue sky Tuesday evening, shortly before rain returned to the area later that night. According to the National Weather Service, unsettled weather in the area should be improving. Wednesday's forecast calls for a high of 65 with a 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny skies are predicted for the rest of the week with highs in the low 70s.

Mike Henneke is the news editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at 541-957-4208 or by email at mhenneke@nrtoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @ihenpecked.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

News Editor

Mike Henneke has been working in newspapers for nearly 30 years. Dad of 5 kids, send more snacks.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.