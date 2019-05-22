The North Umpqua River reflects patches of blue sky Tuesday evening, shortly before rain returned to the area later that night. According to the National Weather Service, unsettled weather in the area should be improving. Wednesday's forecast calls for a high of 65 with a 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny skies are predicted for the rest of the week with highs in the low 70s.
Reflection of things to come
Mike Henneke
News Editor
Mike Henneke has been working in newspapers for nearly 30 years. Dad of 5 kids, send more snacks.
