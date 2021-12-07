Vixen, a visiting reindeer at Coast Farm and Ranch Sunday afternoon, prepares to stand up as Comet maintains a more comfortable laying position as fans watch the creatures — rumored to pull Santa’s sleigh at Christmas. Comet and Vixen were at the Roseburg store Sunday afternoon as part of their holiday tour.
Kinzley, 3, and her dad Ashley Hanson, of Winston, pose for a family photo with Comet and Vixen in the background Sunday afternoon at Coastal Farm and Ranch in Roseburg. The reindeer, which make their offseason home near Springfield, were on display Sunday. ‘We’ve been watching a lot of “Rudolph” lately,’ Ashley Hanson said.
Comet and Vixen drew a significant number of reindeer fans interested in seeing the popular members of the cervidae family on Sunday at Coastal Farm and Ranch in Roseburg.
Any children hoping to see the most famous reindeer of all — Rudolph, the star character of Robert May’s novel “Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer — were disappointed, though Comet and Vixen, both rumored to pull Santa’s sleigh on Christmas Eve night, were patient replacements.
Santa’s reindeer make their offseason home at Timberview Farm in Springfield, but made their appearance Sunday as part of a joint venture by Coastal and Purina. Hot cocoa and candy canes were provided to attendees as well.
