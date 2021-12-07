Comet and Vixen drew a significant number of reindeer fans interested in seeing the popular members of the cervidae family on Sunday at Coastal Farm and Ranch in Roseburg.

Any children hoping to see the most famous reindeer of all — Rudolph, the star character of Robert May’s novel “Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer — were disappointed, though Comet and Vixen, both rumored to pull Santa’s sleigh on Christmas Eve night, were patient replacements.

Santa’s reindeer make their offseason home at Timberview Farm in Springfield, but made their appearance Sunday as part of a joint venture by Coastal and Purina. Hot cocoa and candy canes were provided to attendees as well.

Reporter and photographer Aaron Yost can be reached at 541-957-4219 or email ayost@nrtoday.com.

Follow him on Twitter @aaron_yost.

