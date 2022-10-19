Attorneys for the Winchester Water Control District said last week that repairs on the aged Winchester Dam could begin as early as next summer.
In a status report filed in United States District Court on Oct. 11, the district's representation said a draft biological assessment of the dam has been completed in conjunction with the National Marine Fisheries Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
A lawsuit filed Nov. 6, 2020, in the U.S. District Court in Eugene asked a judge to order the Winchester Water Control District — which owns the dam — to build a new fish ladder and make major repairs to the dam, which dates to 1890 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. The dam is one of the oldest in Oregon.
Two of the key plaintiffs in the case are WaterWatch of Oregon, which has offices in Portland and Ashland, and the Steamboaters, a group of fly fishing conservationists with a membership close to 160 worldwide.
The suit alleges that the dam is in such a state of disrepair that it threatens several species of fish — including the federally protected coho salmon — as they migrate to their spawning grounds on the North Umpqua River.
In 2019, the Winchester Dam was classified as a “high hazard” facility as it pertains to fish species navigating its fish ladder. The structure created what is now a private lake, as control of the dam was handed over to local residents who formed the Winchester Water Control District in 1969.
Key complaints in the suit allege false attraction flows which distract fish as they attempt to migrate up the fish ladder as well as jagged edges and bare steel which pose a threat of potential injury to migrating fish.
As the permitting agency for the dam, the Corps of Engineers will review the district's biological assessment, then pass it along to the National Marine Fisheries Service, which will provide a biological opinion, which would be anticipated in March or April.
The Oregon State Department of Lands stated in March that the necessary repairs to the dam would qualify as a "routine maintenance project," making them exempt from certain permitting requirements. The Oregon Water Resources Department issued modification design approval for the necessary repairs in April.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.