Not much is more comforting than grilled cheese sandwiches.
Eleven restaurants are going to try to improve on the gooey classic this month in participation with the United Community Action Network’s annual fundraiser Cheese and Thank You.
Restaurants — located in Roseburg, Sutherlin, Glide, Elkton and Myrtle Creek — will create their own version of grilled cheese, the sale of which will mean $2 donated to UCAN’s Feeding Umpqua throughout the month of May.
This is the third year of the Cheese and Thank You campaign.
Cup of Joe in Roseburg will offer The Bernard, marbled rye bread with Thousand Island dressing, pastrami, grilled onions and provolone.
Backside Brewing in Roseburg has a Caprese grilled cheese sandwich with toasted sourdough bread, melty mozzarella, pesto aioli, fresh tomato slices and peppered bacon.
Pete’s Drive-In in Roseburg is sticking with a classic grilled cheese: Texas toast with a choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or provolone cheese.
Little Brother’s Pub in Roseburg has a grilled encheeslada, jalapeño botanero cheese, salsa ranchera and cilantro on sourdough.
North Forty Beer Company in Roseburg has a cheesy bacon grilled cheese, havarti, smoked Gouda and Tillamook cheddar, bacon and tomato jam on sourdough.
Atom Bistro and Coffee Bar of Glide has a grilled jam and cheese they’ve dubbed “We’re Nuts Over It.” It consists of grilled, fresh baked bread, mozzarella, Swiss, and feta cheese filled with candied walnuts and raspberry jam.
Nellie’s Deli and Tap House in Sutherlin pairs its grilled cheese with “Jolly Jelly and Pineapple,” mozzarella and optional ham.
Matt and Mitty’s Food Truck, has a blackberry grilled cheese with fresh jalapeños, Seattle sourdough bread and their homemade blackberry filling. Fresh grilled jalapenos are an option. Check bit.ly/42psh6D for the truck’s location.
Tomaselli’s in Elkton has the Southwest Sammie: pepper jack and fresh salsa on homemade jalapeño cheddar sourdough.
Goodog Bakery in Myrtle Creek has a Dog Gonne Good Cheese Sandwich, grilled on a waffle iron with American cheese, mozzarella and cheddar with pickles on the side.
Mid Town Grill in Myrtle Creek has a trifecta of gooey offerings:
- Blueberry Bliss: blueberries and cream cheese on French toast bread, dusted with powdered sugar and served with sweet potato waffle fries drizzled in caramel sauce.
- Cheesy Pepperoni, a pepperoni, pepperoncini, three cheese blend and honey sauce on toasted white bread. Served with a choice of side.
- The Scrumptious: smoked pulled pork, bacon, three cheese blend and whiskey caramelized onions on toasted pretzel bun
Feeding Umpqua has prizes that can be won by those who buy four grilled cheese items from the participating restaurants.
Sandwich passports can be picked up from any of the participating restaurants. A completed passport enters participants into a drawing for a $150 Sherm’s Thunderbird Market gift certificate.
Grilled cheese buyers can also take a picture of their sandwich or a selfie and post it to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #CheeseandThanks23 to be entered into another drawing for prizes.
For more information visit ucancap.org.
