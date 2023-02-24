DILLARD — Construction has started on the Rice Creek Bridge Project just south of Dillard.
A completely new bridge will be constructed in the existing location. The new bridge will have two lanes for vehicles and wide shoulder to allow for pedestrians, bicycles and other non-motorized traffic, as well as additional safety features.
“The vast majority of the bridges in Douglas County are quickly approaching their useful lifespan,” said Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress. “The Rice Creek Bridge is almost 50 years old and exposure to our weather and natural elements has not been its friend. This is another example that nearly all of the 300+ bridges in county inventory are in dire need of major repair or replacement. The safety of our residents is a high priority and we were elated to be able to replace this aging bridge.”
The existing steel stringer bridge, on Rice Creek Road, was built in 1977 and in poor condition. It was determined in 2014 that the bridge had insufficient capacity to carry the heavier modern vehicles and equipment loads and the bridge was reduced to single lane traffic while additional beams were installed under the structure’s approach spans. This provided additional strength and the bridge was reopened, however, since that time the larger steel girders in the main span of the bridge have begun to deflect, a sign of overloading. Without replacement, the existing bridge would continue to fatigue, and routine maintenance would not be enough to keep it open for traffic.
Douglas County was awarded a grant of $3,227,931 from the Oregon Department of Transportation through the State Funded Local Projects Program, which will be used for replacing the bridge. The remaining funding will come from Douglas County’s Public Works fund.
The project where Carter and Company, Inc. is the contractor, under the management of the Douglas County Public Works Department, is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
Construction may impact travel, but one lane of traffic is expected to be open throughout the majority of the construction process.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.