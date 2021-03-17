A 72-year-old Riddle man suffered minor injuries after police said a crosswind blew his plane clear of the runway during a landing at Myrtle Creek Municipal Airport on Tuesday afternoon.
Myrtle Creek police reported the crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday when the plane, a brown and white Piper Cherokee, got caught in a crosswind and was shoved away from the runway. The plane came to a rest nose down in an adjacent plowed area.
The pilot was treated on the scene for minor injuries, while the plane suffered extensive front-end damage.
The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the accident.
