Dozens of motorcycles of all colors and makes — two-wheelers, three-wheelers and even a few four-wheelers — revved their engines preparing to depart on a ride from Stewart Park to Backside Brewing on Saturday morning.
Ride for 22 hosted its fourth annual motorcycle ride and 5k walk to raise awareness for veteran suicide. The nonprofit organization raises funds to help the families of veterans who commit suicide and to provide support to veterans who are battling PTSD and other mental health struggles.
“There is a pretty big mental health crisis, especially with veterans who are suffering from PTSD,” Rebekka Anderson, a volunteer at the event, said. “We just want to bring awareness to it and move into a prevention before it as well. We want to get the word out there and bring awareness to it and get louder and louder and louder every year.”
And louder they get as the number of bikers participating each year grows.
Ride for 22 has a three-part mission: “spread awareness of PTS and educate the public, serve as a living memorial and provide support and comfort to the loved ones left behind,” as its website reads.
“A lot of people think that if they take their life or die in combat, they’re honored differently. To me, it makes no sense,” Steve Exceen, co-founder of Ride for 22 said. “They’re bringing the war home.”
The mission to raise awareness about veteran suicide is personal for Exceen. He was raised in Roseburg before becoming a U.S. Marine, along with longtime friend Brandon. On Dec. 28, 2015, Brandon took his life. Exceen put together a ride for suicide awareness and that ride grew into a nonprofit organization.
The “22” in Ride for 22 represents the number of veterans who die by suicide every day, according to Exceen.
Many of the attendants at the event were veterans themselves and had lost someone they knew to suicide. One table had laminated photos of veterans who died by suicide, and were handed out to the bikers to wear with them on the ride.
“I just have a heart for veterans and veterans’ families,” Onikka Savage, a volunteer at the event handing out images of veterans who died by suicide, said. “And so anything that I can do for the community and families, it’s just something I like to do.”
Though the official ride did not begin until 11 a.m., bikers, spectators and volunteers began to arrive for registration at 9 a.m. A smaller, pre-ride of about 20 bikers made a loop before kickoff and people could be seen walking through the park participating in the 5k event.
While the event honors the lives of fallen veterans, there is also a sense of hope and possibility, as Ride for 22 continues to make it their mission to decrease numbers of veteran suicide by breaking the stigma surrounding mental health.
“This helps me because I’ve been through some things myself, and it opens up your eyes and makes you realize that there’s help out there,” Damian Cooke, a first-time participant on his green Harley Davidson said.
Cooke came to the event with his friend Billy Lloyd, who has participated in the past on his 2012 Heritage bike, nicknamed the Creamsicle due to its unique orange paint.
“I think of all the things that veterans do. They get the least amount of help especially from the government,” Lloyd said. “And I think people seeing this, it’ll show the right people that there are people here that are willing to sit down and listen and help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.