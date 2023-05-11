WINSTON — Winston's outdoor concert series announced its lineup Wednesday morning.
June 30 is opening day for Riverbend Live!, which celebrates its 27th season with a five week run that includes musicians and a two-day run of the local youth theater musical. The free concerts start at 7 p.m. each Friday at Riverbend Park Amphitheater, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston, June 30 through July 21.
Musical offerings span multiple genres.
The series opens with Amythyst Kiah, an alt-rock solo artist known for her talent and folk-blues-rock fusion style. A song she penned, "Black Myself" earned a Grammy nomination for Best American Roots Song and won Song of the Year at the 2019 Folk Alliance International Awards.
On July 7, Blitzen Trapper, a Portland-based rock ’n’ roll band, brings its act to the stage. The group, which has produced 10 full-length albums in its 20 years, has original songs that celebrate the the human experience and, specifically, Oregon life.
On July 14, multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter Jackie Venson performs at Riverbend Park. The R&B soul artist is a Texas native and was named Austin Music Award Winner Musician of the Year in 2020.
On July 21, concert goers can enjoy the double act of Cowboy Poet Randy Rieman and musical styles of Sourdough Slim and Robert Armstrong.
Rieman is considered one of the finest reciters of traditional cowboy poetry by his peers. The Montana cowboy has been spinning yarns for 40 years. Sourdough Slim and Robert Armstrong entertain with a full repertoire of western classics, country blues, vintage jazz and string band favorites from the 1920s and '30s.
The concert series ends with the Riverbend Live! Youth Theater's presentation of "A Year with Frog and Toad," a musical based on the easy reader classics by Arnold Lobel. The performance will be at 7 p.m. July 28 and 29, and culminates the summer program that features Winston youth.
"It’s a fun show with a lot of jazzy music that follows not only Frog and Toad, but also their friends in the forest, through the four seasons of the year," said Bart McHenry, associate professor of theatre arts at Umpqua Community College and the director of the summer youth musical. "It’s a delightful show for the whole family to come to. There are a lot of silly moments and touching moments and really fun music."
The musical is adapted from the three-time-Tony-nominated Broadway hit by the same name.
Concertgoers are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs, but pets are not welcome. Food vendors will be available at each performance, but attendees can bring their own picnic baskets, too.
More information: riverbendlive.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.