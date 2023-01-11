A episode of apparent road rage stemming from a prior incident ended with a Roseburg woman charged with first-degree criminal mischief Tuesday.
The incident happened days prior when, according to a report from the Roseburg Police Department, 50-year-old Chastity Harris followed Christopher Mintz, 37, down the northbound offramp of Interstate 5 at West Harvard Avenue. Mintz was driving a Honda Civic onto West Harvard and into the parking lot of the nearby Chevron gas station.
Harris reportedly followed in her dump truck and allegedly approached Mintz, yelling profanities from outside the car. When Mintz refused to exit his vehicle, the police report states Harris attempted to gain entry, but the doors were locked, at which point she began pounding on the side of the vehicle, leaving two noticeable dents in the side of the car before walking away.
Mintz played a key role in saving multiple lives when a shooter opened fire in a classroom at Umpqua Community College on Oct. 1, 2015. Ten people died — including the shooter — in what remains the largest mass shooting in Oregon history.
Several witnesses reported Mintz attempting to alert as many people as possible to flee the campus before returning to a classroom in Snyder Hall and charging the shooter. Shot multiple times, Mintz was able to distract the shooter long enough for several other students to make their escape.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
