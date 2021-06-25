Robert “Brent” Long, a longtime business and civic leader who founded Long’s Flowers in Roseburg and was honored for his tireless, decades-long work with the Boy Scouts, has died from complications from a stroke. He was 81.
Long loved anything having to do with the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, a passion he may have developed as a child growing up in what is now River Forks Park. The third generation of Longs to live in the area, he attended Roseburg High School, graduating in 1957. Long then attended Southern Oregon College before enlisting in the Air Force in 1959. He served four years and was based on Beale Air Force Base in Marysville, California.
Long dated W. Sue Waddle for a little more than a year before the two were wed on June 30, 1961. They were married for 53 years before Sue’s passing in 2014. The Longs had three children: Todd, Debbie and Michael.
Following his stint in the service, Long worked at several banks in California before becoming a credit manager at Montgomery Ward Co. Long had always been artistic — he loved to paint and draw — and before he returned to Roseburg, he attended a school for floral design in Portland.
Long opened Long’s Flowers in 1977. The business was, and to this day still is, located in the building Long’s father owned prior to his ownership. Long’s Flowers added onto the building at least twice over the decades, family members said.
In 1988, Long and his business partner, Larry Garzenelli, opened West Harvard Furniture in Roseburg, and shortly after that opened Value Discount furniture in Sutherlin.
Garzenelli said he had been retired for nearly a decade when Long convinced him to come back to work. The two had met through the local Rotary Club and soon became fast friends.
“I was from southern California, so he kind of introduced me to the area and took me under his wing, just showing me around,” Garzenelli said.
The friendship grew over the years and included time spent together hunting deer, antelope, elk and other animals — anything but birds, Garzenelli said. “We were not bird hunters,” he said.
Long was seemingly involved with every civic organization in town, and made friends easy, Garzenelli said.
“Brent was a guy who cared about everybody,” he said. “He was just an easy-going individual and if somebody needed something he would do whatever he could to try and help them out.”
Long was active in the Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce and the Moose Lodge, was past president of the Roseburg Rotary Club and the Douglas County Fair Board, and served on the board of the American Red Cross.
An Eagle Scout himself, Long also devoted decades to The Boy Scouts of America and was awarded the Silver Beaver Medal, which recognizes scouts of exceptional character who have provided distinguished service.
Long’s son, Michael Long, said he got involved in the Boys Scouts as a child because of his father. His dad also taught him how to hunt and fish, much of it done on the nearly 500-acre ranch the family used to own near Winchester.
Long also remembers his father’s prized vehicle — a dark maroon Honda Gold Wing motorcycle.
“He used to take me to school on it,” Michael Long said.
Michael Long wasn’t the only one getting rides on the back of the Gold Wing. One year his parents rode the motorcycle to Alaska and back — dad driving, mom sitting in the back.
“They would go do stuff like that,” daughter Debbie Tucker said.
The Longs went to Alaska several times over the years, driving an RV up one year and taking a cruise in the state another time, Tucker said.
“My dad really loved Alaska. It was a big draw for him because of the wilderness,” she said.
Long also enjoyed tinkering in his workshop, she said. He was always trying to fix something — a broken lawnmower, old weed-eater, you name it — with mixed results.
“He liked to buy broken things and try to fix them. But most of them stayed broken,” she said.
Despite those setbacks, Long loved working with his hands, be it fixing old lawnmowers, doing landscaping work, remodeling the house, painting with oil, drawing with chalk, or putting together beautiful floral arrangements, Tucker said
“He just loved making things look nice,” she said.
Long died on June 9.
There will be a service at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Roseburg National Cemetery, located at the VA. Following the service there will be ice cream served at the VA in Long’s honor. He loved ice cream, his family said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.