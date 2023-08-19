The Roberts Mountain Fire burned over 10 acres Friday afternoon.
Douglas Forest Protective Association Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said just before 4:20 p.m. crews from DFPA, Douglas County Fire District No.2, Winston-Dillard Fire Department, Myrtle Creek Fire Department and the Riddle Fire Protection District responded to the brush and grass fire on the northbound side of Interstate 5 about a half mile north of the Roberts Mountain summit.
Pope said upon initial assessment, the fire was estimated to be a half an acre and was moderately climbing up the mountain. A nearby water source allowed helicopter bucket drops to quickly knock down the forward spread of the fire.
Collaborative groundwork from all responders, including a DFPA dozer, aided in getting a hose lay and control line around the perimeter of the fire quickly. As of 7:40 p.m., the 10.34 acre fire was 100% trailed and plumbed and the dozer was released from the fire.
As of midnight, crews achieved 95% of mop up. Mop up describes "the hard physical labor process of extinguishing or removing burning material down to the mineral soil, felling fire damaged trees and cooling ash pits," according to the U.S. Forest Service website.
Pope said I-5 was not closed to traffic, however responders were parked along the shoulder of the freeway. Crews planned to remain on the scene, mopping up hot spots through the evening. Patrol of the area, which will include heat and smoke checks will continue for several days.
Pope said the fire has been found to be human caused, vehicle related and is under active investigation. Oregon State Police and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted at the fire scene.
"Don't let the cloud cover and cooler weather fool you. Fuels are still very dry and fire danger is still extreme," DFPA posted to social media Saturday. "After what seemed like an eternity of 'living in an oven' hot weather, it only takes one spark to light cured grass and vegetation on fire. A few days of cooler weather does not decrease fire potential."
Current fire season information is available at dfpa.net.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
