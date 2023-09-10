Rose Villa in Roseburg is a recipient of $3.2 million in preservation funds from Oregon Housing and Community Services to keep homes affordable.
In total, the state approved more than $167 million of investments to keep 2,283 homes under market rate; most of these are apartment units and manufactured houses.
“Preserving existing affordable housing is an exercise of sustainability,” said Andrea Bell, Oregon Housing and Community Services director. “Affordable housing preservation is a critical supplement to Oregon’s affordable housing production needs, to which local partners are vital in successful preservation efforts. These strategies must be flexible in evolving to be reflective of community needs.”
In Roseburg, the investment is for nine homes. No other Douglas County locations were included in the investment.
According to a press release, when affordable housing is built, the state and owner enter into a regulatory agreement that establishes how long that housing is to remain affordable. This initial period of affordability, where rents are lower than in the open market, is ordinarily 30-60 years in Oregon.
As affordable housing complexes start to reach the end of their required regulatory affordability period, OHCS and its partners work to retain the affordable restrictions for these homes. Addressing this issue is important as affordable housing plays a critical role in promoting social and economic stability within communities and for each property resident.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
