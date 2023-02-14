The Roseburg High School softball program may soon have a new ballpark with an artificial turf surface, helping Roseburg Public Schools get back in compliance with Title IX.
The Oregon Department of Education notified the district in 2020 of a possible Title IX violation after Bill Gray Legion Stadium — which is utilized by the Roseburg High School baseball team — installed artificial turf. The complaint stated, in part, that the baseball team had an advantage in facilities compared to the girls, who play on a neighboring facility with a dirt infield and grass outfield at Stewart Park.
“It’s really not about money, but about equality,” then-RHS softball coach Brad Deaver told The News-Review in 2017, when word began to spread about the installation of an artificial surface at Legion Field. “I hope it wouldn’t affect us playing softball, because ultimately that’s why I’m here, to coach softball.”
Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 prohibits discrimination based on gender in education programs that receive federal financial assistance, which includes athletics.
The new playing surface at Legion Field cost an estimated $750,000. Those funds were raised by the American Legion Post 16 baseball commission. The cost to install an artificial surface on a regulation softball field would run roughly one-third of that cost, but that estimated $250,000 price tag would cover the playing surface only and not any additional construction, demolition or relocation involved with neighboring properties.
Both the softball and baseball fields utilized by Roseburg High School are owned by the city, which is one reason the district is looking for another option for its softball team.
The district remains out of compliance with Title IX, Superintendent Jared Cordon told the school board at its Feb. 8 meeting.
“It’s important to realize that we share the same interest as the complainant and we’re working with the Department of Education to resolve the issue,” Cordon said, noting that lessening the quality of available facilities for the baseball team would not get the district back in compliance with Title IX. “The department concluded that regardless of that fact that we don’t own Legion Field, it is a facility we rent.”
Since 2000, Roseburg Public Schools has acquired a number of properties along West Finlay Avenue north of the grandstands at Finlay Field. The three target properties are all located north of West Finlay Avenue. two are vacant while a third property, located at 612 W. Finlay Ave., is currently used by the district as a transitional housing “classroom” to help students adjust to adult life.
The actual field would be located in a vacant lot at 618 W. Finlay Ave. which the district acquired in 1971.
Cordon gave his report on the same night that the board of directors voted to move forward with placing a $75 million general obligation bond on the May election ballot. He emphasized that should that bond be passed by voters, the district has already been putting money aside for the possible development of a softball field.
“It’s important to remind the public that we set money aside in the budget process to complete this process, but it will not involve bond dollars,” Cordon told the board. “The bond and the fields are two parallel processes. They’re not connected.”
Via text message Wednesday morning, Cordon said the actual estimated cost to build a new softball field would be dependent on the result of the Conditional Use Process.
Cordon said the district set aside $500,000 during the 2022-23 budget process in general funds, and the plan is to set aside an additional $500,000 during the current budget process. Rents collected from the properties the district owns are not part of the funding process for the softball facility.
Cordon told the RPS board his hope is to have players on the new district-owned, artificially surfaced softball field by spring 2024. However, that goal is dependent on how long it takes for the district to go through the Conditional Use Process.
